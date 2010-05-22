A1cConverter

By Pancreum |

Download
Download
A1cConverter converts HbA1c % level to mmol/mol, to average blood glucose units in mg/dl & mmol/l, and vice-versa. This a great tool to help you track your HbA1c target by watching your estimated average blood glucose levels over a period of time.There are a few common methods and equations to calculate the relationship between these levels. This application adopts the equation suggested by he ADA (American Diabetes Association).This application supports a HbA1c ranges of 3.3 to 19.1 % and 13.7 to 185 mmol/mol, as well as ranges of 50 to 500 mg/dl and 2.8 to 27.7 mmol/l for the blood glucose levels, letting you freely convert any realistic value that you may need.The value in mg/dl is provided as an integer and the value in mmol/l is displayed with one decimal place, as it is common for the respective units.
PriceUSD0.99
LicensePurchase
File Size97.66 kB
Version1.1.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad., Requires iPhone OS 2.2.1 or later., iTunes account required

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All