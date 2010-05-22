A1cConverter converts HbA1c % level to mmol/mol, to average blood glucose units in mg/dl & mmol/l, and vice-versa. This a great tool to help you track your HbA1c target by watching your estimated average blood glucose levels over a period of time.There are a few common methods and equations to calculate the relationship between these levels. This application adopts the equation suggested by he ADA (American Diabetes Association).This application supports a HbA1c ranges of 3.3 to 19.1 % and 13.7 to 185 mmol/mol, as well as ranges of 50 to 500 mg/dl and 2.8 to 27.7 mmol/l for the blood glucose levels, letting you freely convert any realistic value that you may need.The value in mg/dl is provided as an integer and the value in mmol/l is displayed with one decimal place, as it is common for the respective units.