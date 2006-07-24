The Diet Tracker can help you track the progress of your diet or exercise program. Specially designed to track your measurements over time. Measures Neck, Waist, Weight, Chest, Legs, and Arms. Track your progress in any diet or exercise program. The Diet Tracker is a windows program. Create custom reports of your progress.
|Price
|USD19.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|952.91 kB
|Version
|1.01
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows Windows Me Windows 3.x Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows 98 Windows NT
|System Requirements
|Windows 3.x/95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server