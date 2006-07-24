TheDietTracker

By Information Packaging |

Download
Download
The Diet Tracker can help you track the progress of your diet or exercise program. Specially designed to track your measurements over time. Measures Neck, Waist, Weight, Chest, Legs, and Arms. Track your progress in any diet or exercise program. The Diet Tracker is a windows program. Create custom reports of your progress.
PriceUSD19.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size952.91 kB
Version1.01
Operating System Windows XP Windows Windows Me Windows 3.x Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows 98 Windows NT
System RequirementsWindows 3.x/95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All