Cycle Calculator is a menstrual cycle calendar also known as fertility calendar. The software indicates days with increased probability of getting pregnant, makes predictions of upcoming dates and keeps records of previous cycles. Features: Easy-to-use calendar predicts ovulation date and dates with increased probability of pregnancy. Vacation planner-scroll to view future menstrual cycle dates. Due Date calculator-calculates the due date for the child conceived during current cycle. All cycle dates input into the calendar are available for review and editing. The calendar graphs your cycles duration over the last 12 months. The calendar calculates cycle duration statistics including average and standard deviation. Text Comments can also be typed in. You can save all data into a CSV file. Version 4.3 improved user interface.