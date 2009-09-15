Mealformation Recipe Manager

By Hines Technology Group |

Download
Download
Mealformation Recipe Manager allows you to create low fat and low calorie recipes with nutritional information summarized. When you enter recipe ingredients the nutritional values are summarized for the total recipe or for each recipe serving. Create recipes that are delicious and nutritious so that you can cook yourself thin. Recipes can be imported and exported between mealformation users.
PriceUSD19
LicenseFree to try
File Size32.54 MB
Version5.1
Operating System Windows XP Windows Windows Vista

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All