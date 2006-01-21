EZ Scheduler can be used to launch favorite programs or display reminder messages at the time you desire! Run your programs or display your reminders when Windows starts, once, hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, yearly, and in minute intervals. You can also play a sound (WAV File) when your reminder or programs runs! The program minimizes to the taskbar tray so it takes up very little space. Now includes Live Update technology. Live Update will automatically upgrade your current version of EZ Scheduler to the newest available