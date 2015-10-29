Create or import a simple technical drawing and turn it into a work of art.Import vectorial information of DXF (AutoCAD) and EPS (Adobe) files, Export to DXF, EPS, PDF, JPG or PNG, changes suddenly pencil and color, using the scale on the display (1Cm on display = 1Cm real) use the hundreds of existing forms and divided into categories and create other, imports blocks from DXF files directly into the library of shapes, to transform a simple technical drawing in a work of art.The various tools of Ultimate Tech Design are suitable to create and develop vectorial lines and strokes, in combination with the simulation of pencils of different hardness and customizable pens of various sizes.Lines and shapes tools, Boolean operations between forms, Rich Management Settings, etcWith Ultimate Tech Remote for iPhone you can control all the tools, so you can dedicate the entire iPad screen to project.Use the goniometer in Ultimate Technical Remote for a precise rotation of shapes, turns how many degrees you want, the shape will follow the movement of the iPhone.======================================Ultimate Tech Design is constantly evolving, the bugs and crashes will be promptly resolved, through the Apple Crash report.However not all users have enabled the sharing of crash report.Can be therefore of paramount help to list in an email to RAPTUSIS@GMAIL.COM version of iOS, the device and in that situation occurred on Crash.The bugs described in detail will be SURELY resolved.Thanks for your attention======================================PS: THE APPLICATION INCLUDES ENGLISH LOCALIZATION(Currently only the screenshots are in Italian)For more information: http://www.ultimatetechdesign.euTo help videos and examples: http://www.ultimatetechdesign.eu/resources.html