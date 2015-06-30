The Official Calendar app provides concise and functional access to Lectionary readings, Special Sundays, planning data and UMC agency information and contacts. You can also bookmark content for later use, add notes and annotations, filter by date or book of the Bible and easily share content with others. This mobile version of the popular Official Program Calendar of The United Methodist Church includes all the helpful information youve come to expect plus easy to navigate native mobile content.This app is free to download and includes a free 14-day trial with full access to all calendar data for those 14 days. Once the free trial has expired, you will have several options to purchase a content plan. If you elect not to purchase you will retain valuable access to hand-picked articles from UMC.org as well as UMC agency information at your fingertips. Purchase a quarterly content plan for access to dates in the current or near future periods. Quarters will be available in: Jan Mar, Apr June, July Sept, Oct Dec periods. Purchase an annual content plan for access to dates in the current or next calendar year.Your date-specific content plan provides you with lifetime access to the content you have purchased. Once youve purchased a particular content set it will not disappear from you device even if the date is in the past!