Unleash your Chromecast with Rocket Video Cast. With Rocket you can browse the web and stream any web video on your Chromecast attached TV, and you can even store those videos and cast them later. Rocket is also a fully featured file manager that allows you to store files to your iOS device. You can then view/play the stored files right on your device offline or transfer them to your computer, and of course you can cast your stored videos to your big screen. Features: Cast videos from all major streaming video sites. Cast from major file sharing sites. Full featured web browser. Start screen with the most frequent visited history entry's. Open saved tabs on startup. Real-time search in your browsing history, bookmarks and tabs. Search engine integration in the Address bar. Share URL's via Twitter, Mail. Search in the website. Passcode protected. FTP Server to transfer files in and out of the app. Download Manager. FIle Manager to organize your files in folders etc.Playlists and background audio. Address bar search engine options (Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, StartPage can be changed App Settings > Search Engine). Multi format video/audio player allows you to play almost any video and audio format without leaving the app (wmv, mpeg, mpeg1, mpeg2, mpeg4, 3gp, sf, avi, divx, dv, gxf, m2p, m2ts, m2v, m4v, mkv, moov, mov, mp4, mpg, mpv, mt2s, mts, mxf, ogm, ogv, ps, qt, ts, vob, webm, wm, mp3, m4a, wma). Extract audio from mp4 files (convert to mp3). File Manager - create folders/organize/move files/etc.and lots lots more. (NEW.) Cast your Rocket playlist for files in the app. (NEW.) Download m3u8. Supported format for Chromecast include mp4, m4v, m3u8, hls, and live streams are supported. IMPORTANT NOTES, PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASING: Flash video, iTunes purchased videos, Silverlight and other DRM protected videos like Amazon Instant Videos, HBO now, Hulu, Netflix are not supported. This app is not affiliated with Google or one of its products or trademarks and is developed independently.