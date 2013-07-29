Jobs To Do

By Chris Croft Training |

Simple but clever app for listing and planning your jobs to do. Keep a check on the urgent ones, fit in some important ones, choose what to do next by size of whether it's fun or not.Never forget a task, take control of your life in order to be more efficient, reduce stress and achieve more.Features- Quick and easy to add tasks to the list- Sort your list by importance or urgency or size or fun factor at press of a button- Change importance, urgency etc by dragging up or down in the list- View and filter by category - e.g. see only work jobs, or don't show work jobs- Add any categories you like- Special formula calculates which jobs you should do first based on combination of importance, urgency, size and fun factor!- You can view (and reinstate) completed tasks- No features disabled and no time limit on this, the full version.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size7.89 MB
Version1.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad. Requires iOS 3.1 or later. iTunes account required

