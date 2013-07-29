Simple but clever app for listing and planning your jobs to do. Keep a check on the urgent ones, fit in some important ones, choose what to do next by size of whether it's fun or not.Never forget a task, take control of your life in order to be more efficient, reduce stress and achieve more.Features- Quick and easy to add tasks to the list- Sort your list by importance or urgency or size or fun factor at press of a button- Change importance, urgency etc by dragging up or down in the list- View and filter by category - e.g. see only work jobs, or don't show work jobs- Add any categories you like- Special formula calculates which jobs you should do first based on combination of importance, urgency, size and fun factor!- You can view (and reinstate) completed tasks- No features disabled and no time limit on this, the full version.