This app will save the location of a picture in a searchable database, also allowing you to enter a description of what you made the picture of and why you saved it. It is ideal for film directors saving visual reminders of future film locations when working on a movie script, photographers, writers, or people simply wanting to save memories. Locations can be viewed on a map, and you can retrieve directions to the location by selecting the "Directions To" button. It seamlessly interfaces with the Apple Maps system. It is a simple straightforward app that does exactly what you need it for. Please leave a rating or review with your thoughts and I will do my best to address your input. I hope you will enjoy my app!
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size245.43 kB
Version2.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone 3Gs, iPhone 4. iTunes account required.

