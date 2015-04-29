Copy for iOS

Save, protect, and share your files with Copy. Get instant access to your files on your computers, iOS devices, and the Copy website. Your data is secured with AES-256-SHA encryption in the cloud.With Copy you can share and sync folders with friends, but split the bill on the space. We call that Fair Storage.Start today with a FREE 15 GB personal account or get as much storage as you need with our competitively priced company plans.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size38.61 MB
Version3.2.1
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPod Touch (3rd generation or later, iPhone 3Gs, iPhone 4, iPad. iTunes account required.

