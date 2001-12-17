Quick2Do is a fairly simple to do list application. Quick2Do offers you a fast and simpler method of recording your to do list. Its automatic coloring feature helps you easily recognize your task priority and status. Quick2Do also allows you to sort your task entries based on entry sub-classes. Quick2Do constantly monitors the changes you have made to the list and reporting back the statistic of your list. All of these features not only give you convenient but also enable you to track your tasks more effectively.