VistAgenda is an electronic calendar made to run on your computer. VistAgenda is fast, functional, has a wonderful graphical environment while being friendly to the user. It has the printing system and can search for exact values. Software language: Brazilian and Portuguese. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|1.86 MB
|Version
|2007 Build 1712
|Operating System
|Windows XP Windows Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows Vista Windows Me
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/Me/2000/XP/Vista