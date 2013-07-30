Smart Diary is more than a simple Diary or a Personal Information Manager (PIM). You can plot your exercise program against your diary of health notes and see how they interact. Add information about changes in your diet and see how these changes have affected your health and activity levels. See how your mood is affected by your sleep. Track fatigue against dreams, diet or any part of your life that you choose. In addition to using informative graphs to show you how your choices affect your life, Smart Diary has all of the functions that you would expect to find in a professionally designed Personal Information Manager. Smart Diary's components work together to help you keep track of your life.