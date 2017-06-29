Native Windows 10 Universal WOL tool. Easy WOL allows to "wake up" compatible PCs and other devices by sending a specially crafted 'Magic Packet' to your network. To wake up a device on a local network all you need to provide is the MAC address. Easy WOL will calculate broadcast address and send WOL packet to all devices on your local network. To wake up computer over WAN connection, in addition to the MAC address, provide your router's external IP or DNS address (use no-ip or similar service if you have a dynamic IP address). You also need to configure your router to forward WOL packets to your local broadcast address (be aware that not all routers are able to do this). For more information about implementing WOL check following link: http://www.mysysadmintips.com/windows/clients/84-implementing-wol.