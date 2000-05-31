Direct 3D Driver for Longbow 2 - 4.3 Meg (3/2/98) - This is the Beta version of an alternate display driver providing Direct 3D support for Longbow 2 . It supports cards with following chipsets: Riva 128, Rendition Verite V2100 and V2200, and TI/3D Labs Permedia 2. Again, this is only a Beta test, and the final version is forthcoming. This patch will only work with the US/UK versions of Longbow 2. Please note that the Beta D3D patch is compatible with unpatched Longbow 2 multiplayer games.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|3.41 MB
|Version
|patch
|Operating System
|Windows NT 4 Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/NT4