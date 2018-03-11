= PocketGamer Big Indie Pitch Asian Division Winner== IMGA Selected Game== Indieplay, Excellence at Visual Art, Nominee ="Great example of storytelling and point and click genres...Absolutely loved it." --PocketGamerWith the pace of technological development, our lives increasingly rely on machines. But is that a good thing?Technology can lead us astray, but it can also be our redemption...One day in the distant future, the obsolete household robot Abi finds the hibernating industrial robot DD, and together they escape the warehouse in which they have been locked away. Once they get out, they discover that humans have mysteriously disappeared from the earth. Where did the humans go and what can explain their disappearance? It's up to you, Abi, and DD to find out.In this one-of-a-kind and mysterious world, you will experience:-Unique gameplay. Switch between the two main characters and unlock the secrets of this intriguing world by solving puzzles.-Stunning artwork throughout, depicting an abandoned yet surprisingly beautiful world.-Musical Score by well-known composer creates an immersive experience.-A moving and thought-provoking story-An intriguing post-apocalyptic journeyWebsite:http://abi.lilithgames.com/Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/AbiIndieGame/