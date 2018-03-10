WORLD WAR II: USA vs JAPAN WARSGeneral, lead your armies to the victory in World War 2 pacific battles.Play the most realistic World War 2 real time strategy game. There are very different battles waiting for your competition and challenge. Enemy forces are very strong and you need to defend your ships, bases, cities, ports, islands etc... and also you must invade enemy ships, bases, cities, ports, islands.This is a free RTS game and World War 2 simulator for android devices which is for free. It is very easy to play. You just need to choose the troops, planes or battleships you want to deploy and Tap on your zone in the battlefield. Remember that if you click on enemy side of game, simply nothing happens.The Pacific Ocean, during World War II, was a major battlefield of the war between USA armies and Japanese forces. It was defined by the Allied powers' Pacific Ocean Area command, which included most of the Pacific Ocean and its islands, while mainland Asia was excluded, as were the Philippines, the Dutch East Indies, Borneo, Australia, most of the Territory of New Guinea and the western part of the Solomon Islands and Japan. There are so many fierce battles between two forces. All begun with an immerse attack of Japan and ended with nuclear bombs of USA to Hiroshima and Nagazaki which claimed lives of hundreds and thousands of people.Battles you will make in this game as following:1- Attack on Pearl Harbor2- Battle of Wake Island3- Battle of the Coral Sea4- Battle of Midway5- Battle of Tarawa6- Guadalcanal Campaign7- Battle of Kwajalein8- Battle of Saipan9- Battle of Guam10- Battle of Peleliu11- Battle of Angaur12- Battle of Leyte13- Battle of Luzon14- Battle of Manila15- Battle of Iwo Jima16- Battle of OkinawaFEATURESFree form quest map that allows players to decide when and where to fight within a historical framework.More than 20 different units all accurately researched and carefully modeled in amazing detail.Almost infinite number of equipment combinations.