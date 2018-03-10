WORLD WAR II: WESTERN FRONT BATTLESJoin the harshest war of the history and defend your country. Deploy your army and defeat cruel Nazi armies.The Western Front was a military theatre of World War II encompassing Denmark, Norway, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany. World War II military engagements in Southern Europe and elsewhere are generally considered under separate headings.In this game, we simulated some ground offensives and battles as rts game. Deploy your units and destroy enemy armies.Epic world war 2 real time strategy game for free! Conquer all Nazi Germany! Get ready to fight the deadliest world war 2 battles of the 20st century in bases full of monstrous enemy military base. The rivalry Nazi forces have attacked your bases and your base with the military tanks, soldiers has turned it into battlefield. The enemies are in the ferocious tanks that are loaded with explosive weapons. You being the general need to destroy the deadly beasts in the best way possible and capture enemy base by totally destroying their military bases. Your German enemy leader Adolf Hitler has created an alliance against you and your president Joseph Stalin decided to defend homeland Soviet Union and also invade all Nazi hold countries Denmark, Norway, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France etc. However it is very hard to conquer all western Europe. So, very fierce battles waiting for you, General! You will be invading Germany! Move carefully, defend your country and defeat cruel Nazi Germans.HOW TO PLAY:It is very easy to play the game, click on battlefield to deploy your units and move camera left, right, forward or back.FEATURESFree form quest map that allows players to decide when and where to fight within a historical framework. More than 9 different units all accurately researched and carefully modeled in amazing detail. Almost infinite number of equipment combinations.