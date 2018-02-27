Using trifecta-based criterion, unGuard is a two-player mobile game that pits you against perhaps your closest friend, or should we say... most frolicsome foe? By "trifecta-based criterion", what is meant is that there are three forms of attack, per say, as well as defense (more on that later) that the entire game is based upon. Fire beats Grass, Grass beats Water, & Water Beats Fire. More elements may be included, but will of course be tested before final implementation.- LEVEL UP & reach higher than your friends!- Global Leaderboards show the quickest times & the biggest timedumps