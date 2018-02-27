A revolutionary classic endless tower defense game packed with action and strategy!The best Defense game in the world, reaching Millions of gamers worldwide!Experience the thrill all over again with the brand-new Tower Defense Live!OPTIMIZED FOR A WIDE RANGE OF TABLETS AND PHONESEmail us questions, problems, or suggestions at: pradeep@busygamers.comFeatures- New Modes, Towers, Aliens, Sci-fi robots and Monsters coming soon!- Lots of achievements to unlocks and leaderboard to top!- Various gameplay environments!- Mindbending towers and special weapons!- 10+ different types of enemies with special attributes!- 5 World Themes ranging from mountains, wastelands, snowy fields, craters, and volcanic regions coming soon!- Compete with your friends to see who has the fastest time on the leaderboards! Who has the most skill placing towers?Android OS 4.0.3 and up is required.----------------Play with BusygamersOfficial!----------------Like us on Facebook!facebook.com/BusygamersOfficial/https://www.facebook.com/FuryTheDefenderOfficial/https://www.facebook.com/Motoracingofficial-307068889655288/