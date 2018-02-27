The All new Bubble Power Shooter 2018 is an Addictive Game . Bubble Power Shooter 2018 is not just that. It is more Simple and Amazing game ever !It is a Single-player famous bubble Game and No Internet connection Required. Once you start, you will not stop playing. we have more than 1000+ Levels to enjoy .Just have a try, you will find Endless Fun ! All the Best .How to Play Bubble Power Shooter 20181) Drag your finger to move sight in the direction of the bubbles which you would like to shoot.2) Lift your finger to take a shot on bubbles.3) Match 3 bubbles or more of the same color to pop the combo and clear the complete screen to complete the level.Thats it !!