Avalon Reader Pro

By li moyu |

Download
Download
Ebook Reader is free, and optimized for the iPad, iPhone and iPod touch. It supports multitasking on both iPhone/iPad, and high resolution Retina Display graphics. Turn pages with a tap or swipe. Zoom with a pinch. Never lose your place in the book. Landscape or portrait orientation is lockable. Read sample chapters before you buy. Easy navigation inside the book. Search for text inside books. Night-reading mode is easy on the eyes. Adjust font size with a tap. Login with your existing eBooks.com account Ebook Reader is free, and optimized for the iPad, iPhone and iPod touch. It supports multitasking on both iPhone / iPad, and high resolution Retina Display graphics. Turn pages with a tap or swipe. Zoom with a pinch. Never lose your place in the book. Landscape or portrait orientation is lockable. Read sample chapters before you buy. Easy navigation inside the book. Search for text inside books. Night-reading mode is easy on the eyes. Adjust font size with a tap. Login with your existing eBooks.com account.
LicenseFree
Version1.0.4
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All