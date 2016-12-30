Summon cute (tiny) witches to your side and defend against hoards of enemies. TinyWars is a tower defense / siege game that hopes to beak the boundaries of traditional tower defense style games. With beautiful anime art and twists at every wave, TinyWars hopes to present a formidable challenge to our players. This prototype is NOT easy to beat. This is a prototype for an upcoming project titled ''TinyWars. '' Please note some features may be incomplete: Only one (1) playable level- Only two (2) playable characters- Incomplete character animations- Incomplete enemy animations- No relevant story content-Touch zoom / pan not implemented- Some minor glitches may still be presentPlease enjoy our game and feel free to report any bugs / glitches.