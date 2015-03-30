CRUSADER DEFENSE - THE TOWER DEFENSE STRATEGY GAME OF THE MIDDLE AGEThe enemy is marching in your direction. Its time to gather your men and protect the castle! Think youve got the skills to join the crusade, defend the outpost, and conquer the kingdom? Crusader Defense is the ultimate in tower defense games! Youll join the armies as they continue their crusade march against the Saracens in epic wars ! Playing through level after beautifully designed level, your defenses will be put to the true test as waves of enemies descend upon your castle. Youll have to take charge and decide on the best strategy to defend the outpost and conquer the kingdom !Youll be able to choose which units you want to place where around the castle. Pick from a range of unit types including the knight, the archer, and the pikeman. Each inflicts different levels of damage and has a different radius of attack, so youll need to choose carefully if you want to cut your enemy out of the game!As you play through the game, youll also notice there are coins to be found in each level. Grab as many as you can, as these coins can be spent in the Crusader Defense Shop on new upgrades! Upgrade the speed, radius, and attack of your units and your weapons for maximum damage! You can also get bonus weapons such as pitfalls guaranteed to stop any invaders in their tracks. Play through all kinds of different levels, with something for beginners and pros alike. Conquer the entire kingdom! Choose different units to defend your tower; the knight, the archer, or the pikeman. Keep a lookout for coins to spend on upgrades in the shop!Crusader Defense is perfect for kids and adults the ultimate tactical tower defense game! Looking for a new challenge? Then join the crusade and conquer the world!Content rating: Medium Maturity