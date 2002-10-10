Neverwinter Nights includes an automatic updating program. We recommend that you use this program to update your game, as this is the fastest and most efficient method of doing so. If you are experiencing problems with the Update program, please download and install the NWUpdate patch below, and try the Update function again. If you are still having problems after this, we have the full version of the current patch available, but be warned that this is a lengthy download. (NOTE: This Patch is ONLY for those who are experiencing problems with the Update function. If your Update function is working properly, you are using the most recent version of the game and do not need to install any of these patches.) Once again, we stress the using the Update function is the fastest method of upgrading your version of Neverwinter Nights to the current version.