CarBiz:Megacorp

By VelociWare |

CarBiz simulates the car industry from 1920 to 2020. You start a car manufacturing company as early as 1920. In CarBiz you have highly custmizable car designs. You can start a racing team. You can buy stocks, and play different senarios. Your goal is to become the most successfull car manufacturer of the world. Semi 3D FreeMode Designing cars. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
PriceUSD15
LicenseFree to try
File Size4.27 MB
Version1
Operating System Windows Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows Vista
System RequirementsWindows 2000/XP/Vista

