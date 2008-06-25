GetClub.com Organizes Chess Competition. You can play with 5 Levels: Beginner, Easy, Normal, Master and Advance. You may also Organize matches with Human Opponents. Your Games are Recorded and you can analyze them. You get Ratings depending on number of games you win. Top 60 Players are Listed along with the games played by them. Its free to Join and you can Upgrade once you are satisfied after playing lots of games. After you play a game your Game is animated and you can record each game you play for analysis. Only Lower Levels can be played, Unlimited times. Version 2 will be able to start the game from Program Files, you will also get a link on your Desktop to start the Program so it has become more user friendly now.