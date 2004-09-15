BGBlitz has one of the strongest AI of all Backgammons and was the winner of the 7th Computer Olympiad and Computer Backgammon World Champion (Graz/2003). Some of its features: play against a computer opponent, very easy to use, superb graphics, let the tutor show your errors, play against a opponent at a different computer, rollout positions (optionally with variance reduction), train your skill with position quiz databases, train your cube handling in match play. Localized for English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Danish, Hebrew, Swedish.Version 1.9 features cubeful evaluation in money games according to the Janowski formulas, faster evaluation and move generation, visualizing the brain of BGBlitz, and over 20 improvements of functionality.