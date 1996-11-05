Awakened by the cosmic emissions of their brothers, the vast chambers of innumerable species begin their re-animation cycle. X-Com now faces a new terror, an army of aliens that are already here, in an environment more deadly than deep space. The aliens of the depths are well prepared to take on man in all the oceans, even to bring the war to land. Arm your troops for an encounter the likes of which man has only dreamed of in his worst nightmares.