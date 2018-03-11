Let's get started skateboarding in the famous cities in the world.The cities are beautifully colored and you can break the colors of obstacles with full of thrills!Compete your ultimate speed with your friends and, of course, win them over!Main Features:+ Smooth and realistic skateboard-experienced based on physics of how actual skateboard works+ Rich, fantastic and dreamy themes with full of colors inspired by global cities+ Sophisticated challenges with color blocks, so overcome yourself!+ Diverse skate-boards and charactersTips:+ Check the pose of diverse characters when they jump in the map+ Collect more coins with combos and boosts (Find out how to combos and boosts!)+ Collect the pieces of masterpieces from every cities then make them all+ Complete the mission then receive the rewards