Get on fire in this hot, epic and bouncy basketball game. Score as many point as you can before the time runs out!Get on fire on this bouncy basketball Dunk Hit game.Tap balls and make score as many as you can on this Slam Dunk Hit basketball game. There are endless basketball hoop in this slam dunk game. Be remember, you need to make score before time isover. Each score you made refill the time for next basket.Dunk Hit features:Full Free Dunk Hit GameEasy gameplay (flappy style)Endless gameplayOffline friendlyRealistic 3D graphics
LicenseFree
Version1.1
Operating System Android

