Prizefighters is the latest and greatest free arcade boxing game to hit the Play Store featuring an in-depth career, player progression and customization, with fast action gameplay and intuitive controls.Named as one of TOUCH ARCADE'S BEST GAMES OF 2017 - "Working your way up the ranks and buffing out your custom boxer is incredibly fun and the core mechanics are so good"RETRO GRAPHICS AND SOUNDHand animated pixel art graphics bring you back to the classic arcade boxing games of the past. Playable in landscape or portrait mode!INGENIOUS CONTROLSPunch, block, dodge, and knock out your opponent with intuitive touch controls designed specifically for mobile devices. Fight with a variety of different attacks including jabs, crosses, hooks, uppercuts, counters, and devastating body blows.EXTENSIVE CAREERStart from the bottom and fight your way up the ranks against 29 other randomly generated opponents. Challenge three different title holders and become the greatest undisputed champion of the world.PLAYER AND RING CUSTOMIZATIONMake a name for yourself by creating and customizing your own fighter with a variety of different hair styles and attire colors. Choose the colors of your ring canvas, ropes, and poles.FIGHTING SKILLS AND STATS PROGRESSIONMold your fighter by upgrading six different stat ratings that dictates your performance in the ring. Earn experience and level up to unlock new unique abilities that can give you an edge over your opponent.SOCIAL FEATURESShare replays of your greatest knockouts and participate in engaging discussions with the Prizefighters community.UPCOMING CONTENTPrizefighters is constantly being updated and has much more planned features and content including online PVP against real human opponents to keep you on your toes.