Take you skills to the park in this zany slam dunk game.- Twist and flip towards the rim from all over the court and then explode into the park, collecting points for rag-doll physics along the way.- Customize your character.- Place and stack objects as high as possible, then jump over them and crush a dunk.- Increase your dunk bonus to jump to ridiculous heights.- Master your trick timing to create massive combos and shatter the backboard.- Easily create exciting and dynamic replays to share with friends from within the app and prove you are an AllStar. (Game play video sharing is not supported on all devices)