*** COMPLETELY FREE *** WATCH VIDEO FOR GAMEPLAY ***In this game you will take control of one of 32 teams on the World Cup 2018 football tournament and try lead it to glory and win the trophy for World Champions. During the matches you will have to respond to several types of events, and respond fast enough! You will dribble past the opponent's defense, shoot at the goal, tackle opponent's attackers and stop their shots.The weaker team you choose, the less time you will have for your in-match reactions. Surely it will be easy enough to win the World Cup with Brazil, but will you manage with Egypt or Panama?