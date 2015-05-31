The best way to keep up to date with the club with the latest news, fixtures and results.Use the app to check-in to matches and events and share your photos and comments.Features:- Every photo/comment made at a game is shared in the live event stream, allowing you to see the live action from a different perspective- The application also features an unrivalled match day experience. Check in and post to the live match day stream and interact with fellow fans at the game- On the move? Follow the live stream and keep up to date with updates and photos from the game and be close to the action wherever you are!- Keep in touch with all the latest news from the club- Share with everyone. Your match day moments can be easily shared from the app to Facebook and Twitter- Stay up to date with all the latest news from the club and follow the fixture list with notifications- Easily invite friends and family to events and match days- Collaborate by giving and receiving likes, as well as in-play commenting at each gameDisclaimer: This is an unofficial app which is not affiliated with the club in any way.Content rating: Medium Maturity