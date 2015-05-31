Welcome to the Jonesboro Baseball mobile app. Our mission is to impress upon young people the benefits of physical fitness with the concept of competitive team sports and the rules of the sport. The Jonesboro Baseball mobile app offers many features and tools to further enhance the fan and player experience in our youth sports program. This app also serves as a resource for traveling teams and fans during major youth sporting events hosted by Jonesboro Baseball.Features include: -GPS turn-by-turn directions to athletic facilities, local attractions and places of interest-Listing of league events and activities-Team, league and tournament information, scores and schedules-Streaming video-Social media integration-Local coupons and deals-Fan Cam to share photos-Receive push notifications for real-time updates, game time changes and cancellationsContent rating: Low Maturity