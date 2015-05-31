Twin Ponds Golf and Country ClubWelcome to Twin Ponds Golf and Country Club in New York Mills, New York. On our grounds you will find a world-class championship public golf course. Come and play on our public golf course that boasts private country club conditions without the cost. We are also experts in offering an unmatched elegant dining experience. Enjoy a meal at our unique round bar or at a quiet table overlooking the beautiful greens and gardens of Twin Ponds Golf Course.Content rating: Low Maturity