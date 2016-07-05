The second step of a heated battle with a big fish is coming. This time marlin, tuna, and surprisingly shark appears too. Various types of big fish appears in the tropical resort stage. Equipped with convenient functions that guide tells the location of fishing points. You can enjoy the battle easily by simple control for beginners. Let's enjoy Open Sea Fishing. Main FeaturesPrepared two guides: Beginner and Expert. By hiring guide, you can find a fishing point where fish hide. Prepare for the fight with fish in reference to the guide's advice. Added a concept of oil quantity for driving boat. Let's start on voyage considering how much quantity will pile according to purpose. Fighting is a one-to-one match with fish. Your strength may exhausted, or landing a fish may success. The result of them depends on your ability. For getting a big fish, it is necessary to elaborate tackle systems. Save coins and buy new items at the shop. Let's challenge with fishing tackles depending on the fish. There are 16 types of fish in this app. There are 5 types of fishing fields, and fish differs depending on each fields. Aim all complete. Mission Mode that completion condition is specified. The various completion conditions appear such as the types of fish and the total weight. A huge boss fish will wait for you in the last mission on each fields.