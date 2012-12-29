This is the most realistic 3D bowling game on the phones. It is the bowling game that fully embraces the incredible physics effects.How many consecutive strikes can you hitGame Features:- Amazing 3D graphics- 3D physics engine for real world- Multiple bowling balls selectionHow to Play:1. Drag the ball to the left or right to position the ball2. Flick the ball to roll3. Flick left or right to change ball's direction when ball is rollingNotes: The permissions required in this game is only used for online leader board. Thanks.Recent changes:fix crash bugs.Content rating: Everyone