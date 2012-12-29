Real Bowling

By ICLOUDZONE INC.

This is the most realistic 3D bowling game on the phones. It is the bowling game that fully embraces the incredible physics effects.How many consecutive strikes can you hitGame Features:- Amazing 3D graphics- 3D physics engine for real world- Multiple bowling balls selectionHow to Play:1. Drag the ball to the left or right to position the ball2. Flick the ball to roll3. Flick left or right to change ball's direction when ball is rollingNotes: The permissions required in this game is only used for online leader board. Thanks.Recent changes:fix crash bugs.Content rating: Everyone
PriceCAD0
LicenseFree
File Size8.9 MB
Version1.0.6
Operating System Android 2.3.3 - Android 2.3.7 Android
System RequirementsCompatible with 2.3.3 and above.

