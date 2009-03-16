This game allows you to play with 12 teams on 6 different scenarios. You can change the appearance of your athletes more than 30 different swimsuits. Beach Volley Hot Sports is based on the official playing rules, which makes the game realistic and captivating. If you want to unlock the additional content, you have to win the tournaments proposed. Challenge your friends with the LAN option and make them know who is the real king of the beach.
|Price
|USD5.99
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|169.18 MB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Windows XP Windows