Change the way golf is played with Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 2005. The revolutionary new Tiger Proofing course alteration technology allows you to modify course dynamics and call out your PGA TOUR rivals by adding lengthier Tiger Tees, tighter fairways, dramatic undulations to greens, deeper bunkers, higher rough, and more. An enhanced Game Face featuring non-proportional bone scaling and texture blending creates incredibly realistic looks, right down to the bags under your eyes. Features: ALL NEW TIGER PROOFING A revolutionary course-altering system lets you increase the courses difficulty. LEGENDS TOUR - Take on all-time greats of golf including Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan. EA SPORTS GAME FACE II - Infinite combinations of facial proportions and features, and fully customizable body shape and tone. NEW COURSES - Eight new licensed courses plus two new fantasy courses join the returning favorites. MORE PLAYERS Use 15 PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods, John Daly, Vijay Singh and more. PLAY A CAREER - Obtain sponsorships from real equipment manufacturers and strive to surpass Tiger Woods on the overall money list. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.