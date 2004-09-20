HP Photosmart 330 Series (DOT4): Trust your photos to HP, a proven leader in printing technology. It's easy to get all your 4 x 6-inch prints from one little printerÃ??Ã?Â¢??no PC required. Stylish and portable, the printer weighs less than three pounds and is easy to grab and carry with one hand.Print up to 75 photos per charge with an optional battery. Print directly from memory cards, PictBridge-enabled cameras and camera phones, using an optional HP Bluetooth Wireless Printer Adapter.See photos and select what to print on a 1.5-inch color image display. Print beautiful, crisp photos every time with automatic red-eye removal, brightness and sharpness adjustments and more. Add creative touches using a variety of color effectsÃ??Ã?Â¢??choose vibrant color, black-and-white or antique right from the front panel, no need for a PC. Print 4 x 12-inch panorama shots, stickers and action sequences from video clips. Even print 4 x 6-inch adhesive photos to use for scrapbooking.