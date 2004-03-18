HP Deskjet 6800 Series (DOT4USB)

By HP |

Download
Download
Work with freedom using built-in networking and 802.11g wireless printing easily share printers with up to 5 PCs.Work more productively with breakthrough performance in up to 30 ppm laser-quality black,up to 20 ppm color. Print professional color up to 4800-optimized dpi or add 6-ink color Convenient,direct photo printing without a PC using printer's front USB port and PictBridge-enabled cameras.Create standard and custom size photos up to 8.5x24-inch,with or without borders.Save time and use up to 50% less paper with optional auto two-sided printing accessory.Automatic paper type sensor and optional 250-sheet plain paper tray are other convenient paper handling features.Enhance and fix photos automatically with HP Image Zone software.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
Version8.0.0.0
Operating System Windows NT Windows XP Windows Windows 98 Windows 2000
System Requirements<li>Windows 98/NT/ME/2000/XP</li>

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All