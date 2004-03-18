Work with freedom using built-in networking and 802.11g wireless printing easily share printers with up to 5 PCs.Work more productively with breakthrough performance in up to 30 ppm laser-quality black,up to 20 ppm color. Print professional color up to 4800-optimized dpi or add 6-ink color Convenient,direct photo printing without a PC using printer's front USB port and PictBridge-enabled cameras.Create standard and custom size photos up to 8.5x24-inch,with or without borders.Save time and use up to 50% less paper with optional auto two-sided printing accessory.Automatic paper type sensor and optional 250-sheet plain paper tray are other convenient paper handling features.Enhance and fix photos automatically with HP Image Zone software.