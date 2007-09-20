Click on the following links for the driver package readme info:.../32BIT/Readme.txt .../win2k_vista/Readme.txt This package supports the following driver models:Canon iR2016 UFRII LT Canon iR2018 UFRII LT Canon iR2020 UFRII LT Canon iR1018/1022/1023 UFRII LT Canon iR2022/2025/2030 UFRII LT Canon iR2230 UFR II Canon iR2270/iR2870 UFR II Canon iR2830 UFR II Canon iR3025 UFR II Canon iR3030 UFR II Canon iR3530 UFR II Canon iR3035/iR3045 UFR II Canon iR3570/iR4570 UFR II Canon iR4530 UFR II Canon iR5050 UFR II Canon iR5055/iR5065 UFR II Canon iR5570/iR6570 UFR II Canon iR5075 UFR II Canon iR8070 UFR II Canon iR85PLUS UFR II Canon iR9070 UFR II Canon iR105PLUS UFR II Canon iR7086-7105 UFR II Canon iR 2570C EUR UFR II Canon iR C2570 UFR II Canon iR C2580 UFR II Canon iR 3170C EUR UFR II Canon iR 3180C EUR UFR II Canon iR C3170 UFR II Canon iR C3180 UFR II Canon iR C2880/C3380 UFR II Canon iR C4080/C4580 UFR II Canon iR C5180 UFR II Canon iR C5185 UFR II Canon iR 5870C EUR UFR II Canon iR C5870 UFR II Canon iR 5880C/6880C EUR UFR II Canon iR 6870C EUR UFR II Canon iR C5880/C6880 UFR II Canon iR C6870 UFR II Canon iPR C1 UFR II Canon iPR C7000VP UFR II Canon MF7100 Series UFRII LT Canon LBP3360 UFR II Canon LBP3370 UFR II Canon LBP3460 UFR II Canon LBP5360 UFR II Canon LBP5960 UFR II Canon L90/L160/L230 UFRII LT Canon LC800/L3000 UFRII LT
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|18.84 MB
|Version
|2.15.0.0
|Operating System
|Windows XP 32-bit Windows 2003 Windows Windows Vista 32-bit Windows 2000 Windows 2003 32-bit Windows XP Windows NT
|System Requirements
|<li>Windows NT 4 SP 6</li><li>Windows 2003 SP 1</li><li>Windows XP AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 2</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 1</li><li>Windows 2003 64-bit</li><li>Windows 2003 AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit SP 2</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 3</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 2</li><li>Windows Server 2003 x64 R2</li><li>Windows 2000</li><li>Windows 2003 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows Vista AMD 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 4</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 3</li><li>Windows NT 4</li><li>Windows XP 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP SP 1</li><li>Windows Server 2003 x86 R2</li><li>Windows ME</li><li>Windows 2003 Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 5</li><li>Windows 2000 SP 4</li><li>Windows Vista 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP 64-bit</li><li>Windows NT 4 SP 1</li><li>Windows Server 2008 x64</li><li>Windows NT 3</li><li>Windows Server 2008 x86</li><li>Windows XP</li><li>Windows Server 2008</li><li>Windows 2003</li><li>Windows Vista Itanium 64-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows 2003 32-bit</li><li>Windows XP Itanium 64-bit SP 2</li><li>Windows XP SP 2</li><li>Windows 95</li><li>Windows 98</li><li>Windows Vista</li><li>Windows NT</li><li>Windows 2003 Itanium 64-bit SP 1</li><li>Windows XP Pro</li>