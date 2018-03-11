Speed Gun Simulator turns your device into a strong device to measure the speed of cars and other objects. Put your phone in the direction of the car and get the speed of it! Measuring is very easy and simple. Get the speed of every car around you! With Speed Gun you have always a speed gun in your smartphone and can use it to measure the speed of a car. Find out how fast cars are driving on the road! With Speed Gun you will get the speed in miles per hour. Surprise your friends and family by showing them how you can measure the speed of cars!Speed Gun Simulator is created for fun and entertainment and does not measure the speed!