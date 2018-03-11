*** Please note: This app will give you an estimation of the distance or the height! The results depends on the correctness of your sensors and can have a deviation up to 20 %. ***With Distance Laser Meter you have a strong device to measure the distance and height to objects around you. You can easily detect the distance to an object or the height of the object. No special skills or knowledge is required to use this app! Measure now the distance of your room and get the result in meters, centimeters, inches or feet. This app will turn your device into a strong distance laser meter! Surprise your friends and family with this app! Use the distance meter to measure the height of a building or to measure the distance to it!