Enjoy the world off 4x4 off-road Russian SUVs!Welcome again to the world of most awesome and realistic off-road games on Android. Enjoy the realistic physics of SUV with many open and large maps, 3d beautiful and realistic environments and graphics, with a variety of large and great vehicles range - beautiful 4x4 SUV and UAZ, Many realistic LUAZ and GAZ, Variety of jaguars and tigers, NIVA.conquer all the road with better and new SUV, buy and upgrade them to a whole new level. It is about the time, here and now, to enjoy the best off-road riding experience.A range of diffrent vehicles with 10 to 20 classic models:- SUV 778 and UAZ 469 also called the "Jungle Goat".- SUV 462 and UAZ 462 also called the "Loaf".- SUV 3905 and UAZ 3905 also called as "Fastest Jaguar".- LUAZ 469- Niva 462- Niva Chevrolet- Patriot UAZ- Gazelle Rock- 69 GAS TIGER- TIGER PatriotDirt your tires with realistic car simulator. Feel yourself in the off-road 4x4 world on your smartphone screen and become a monster of real off-road world with URAL, Niva and SUVs.The main goal of this is to ship the cargo and pass through impassable tracks and routes.Alot of biomes has been provided to you:- Marshland- Peat and plains- Hillock Snow-covered mountains- Desert and unpaved area and groundThis Russian jeep 4x4 Russian Truck Simulator: Offroad Dirt Mud Saga game has great and realistic physics.A really big challenging ride for racers to race at off-road tracks covered by mountains.Off-road 4x4 driving lovers must play this 4x4 Russian Truck Simulator: Offroad Dirt Mud Saga game and prove you are a good driver.This Extreme hill jeep 4x4 Russian Truck Simulator: Offroad Dirt Mud Saga 2018 fulfills your dangerous drive dreams.Try this crazy 4x4 jeep off-road rally driving with Russian SUVs of 2018 to complete all the challenges.Do you think you are crazy enough for 4x4 off-road bumpy jeep mountain hill climb driving?If yes then download now this 4x4 Russian Truck Simulator: Offroad Dirt Mud Saga game andenjoy dangerous bumpy 4x4 jeep & SUVs on mountains hill drive with realistic simulation.This extreme game requires great driving skills to control heavy off road vehicle SUVslike offroad jeeps, Cars and real trucks.Tighten your seat belt to ride your Raptor 4x4 SUV Jeep on uphill tracks.Earn money and coins to unlock more mountain tracks & jeep colors.Customize your 4x4 SUVs and jeep as your choice and enjoy the 4x4 driving in challenging tough terrain.4x4 Russian Truck Simulator: Offroad Dirt Mud Saga Cargo Transport is a farming 4x4 SUV Jeep and tractor simulator game in which you can become a 4x4 SUV and Russian Jeep tractor driver and transport cargo through challenging mountainous.This Russian tractor 4x4 racing game is a realistic simulation of delivery of expensive cargo by a Russian tractor.Your mission here is to first choose the Suitable 4x4 Russian tractor,Jeep or SUV which suits best for mission in delivering the cargo to the required destination. All of the levels test your driving skills and abilities to drive heavy Russian cargo truck while driving up hill on hilly road.4x4 Russian Truck Simulator: Offroad Dirt Mud Saga Game Features:- Realistic car physics.- Free to download and easy to play- Realistic 3D graphics.- Smooth and Responsive controls.- Fun game-play.- Amazing 3D graphics design bringing reality in game- Escape From Police With Your Over Speed Habit- Touch or tilt steering options both including handbrake4 open and large realistic open environment maps are waiting for you, March Forward!