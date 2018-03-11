"i Live" is the most innovative and realistic life simulator ever created. Over 5000 frames for animation, dynamic lighting and shadows, and the time is in real time! Install now "i Live" and give a 'soul to your device.Features....-Bring your baby into the world and bring him up like a real child. Breastfeed him, follow him and watch him growing-He needs love, if you don't follow him, he won't love you. Give him all love you can and he will love you too!-Follow his growht phases, from his born to his fifth birthday. Watch his body and conduct changes!-Play with him and became the best parent ever! Challenge your friend and rise in Leaderboard!-He Lives night and day waiting for your return!And much moreMuch more! clothes, games and gadget. Make your baby happy for a real experience!Follow the community and updates on facebook / ilivegameofficialSubscribe and follow our channel! https://www.youtube.com/user/LGDstudioOfficialGrowth will be under updates from developersAvailable languages: Italian, English, German, Spanish, French, Portoguese (BRA)