Play this Prisoners Bus Simulator: Bus Driving GamesA hard job is ahead of you, a challenge to be a prison transport driver on a police bus, carry the prisoners to safe place and make them escapeless.Warning: an extra ordinary job for an ordinary bus driver. Don't let these core criminals escape from bus.BE A BUS DRIVERCity jail adventure is now for the bus drivers appointed as prisoner transporter on police bus in this prisoner simulator. There are many prisoner games but none of them having the feature to transport high core prisoners from the jail to their final point. Intricate off-road environment, modern buses to transport prisoner, intuitive bus driving controls and lot more to explore in this prisoners bus simulator: bus driving games. Criminals transport has become the serious issue when we got the news of prisoner escape preparation in the jail, and now all and all duty is upon the bus drivers transporting prisoners. This prisoners bus simulator: bus driving games is basically a bus simulator of driving offroad bus on the hill stations while carrying high profile criminals, which make it best in police bus games. Prisoners games play with offroad drive is quite different from the prison games as in this game you are only obliged to transport jail criminals.A DARE TO MODERN BUS ON OFFROAD TRACKS WHILE CARRYING PRISONERSBe a bus driver. A challenge to become a prisoner transporter! Just don't delve on city jail adventure; your only duty should be criminals transporting from the jail to another safest point on the hill mountains. This bus simulator pakistan: offroad bus games is going to stand among the prisoners games with best ever prisoner simulator. Either the bus sim or the police bus games none like this having the opportunity to experience luxury bus drivers on super buses, modern buses or racing buses, which are all 3d buses. In police bus games you are given the racing bus so you can make your transport as soon as possible which make this bus simulator pakistan: offroad bus games best in prison games. This bus simulator which allows you the offroad drive along with police force as a bus transporter is going to rock. Your bus transporter adventures will become the racing 2018 challenge when your prisoner will try to escape from the bus and you will run fast.AN OFFROAD DRIVE TO TRANSPORT JAIL CRIMINALSYou are an offroad driver. Best ever bus simulator of offroad bus driving is now in your reach with racing 2018 adventures. Prison games category has always been kind of fascinating for the bus drivers as it becomes their duty of criminals transport. This prisons transport simulator: 3d bus games, which is basically a prisoner simulator, there is offroad bus driving for the real offroad bus drivers like you. shed the pk bus driver and now become the bus driver for high profile job of prisoner transporter in police bus games like in this adventure and addictive offroad bus transporter: bus simulators. These police buses are modified from the super bus, modern bus and racing bus, for enjoying city jail adventure and prison transport adventures. Aside from the prisoners games or simulator games 2017 this one is having most addictive police bus games play.Police Bus Jail Prisoners: Offroad Driving Games Features:- Intuitive bus driving controls- Realistic police bus experience- Transport simulators of prisoners transport- Cutting edge graphics- Thrilling offline Gameplay- Mission of transporting criminals to hill jailHave fun playing this exciting prisoner transport hill bus: police bus games offered by Knock Solutions. This bus driver prisoner transporter: prisoner games is not only a free game but is also an offline game. Fun is locked in the install button.